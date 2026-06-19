Mekedatu project: Karnataka DCs told to find 12.6k acres for afforestation

<p>Bengaluru: Less than two weeks after <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> took over the reins of the state, work on the proposed Mekedatu dam, one of his pet projects, has gained pace.</p>.<p>The government has written to revenue authorities to scout for a cumulative extent of 12,600 acres of land to compensate for the forest that will be submerged in the reservoir. </p>.<p>The Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water project is a multi-purpose scheme that aims to build a reservoir at Sangama to store 67.16 tmc of water (FRL 440 m), draw water to quench Bengaluru's thirst and generate 400 MW of power by using the natural bed profile of the river.</p>.Mekedatu dam row: BJP accuses Vijay of 'mortgaging' Tamil Nadu's rights for Congress alliance.<p>The government has clarified the downstream commitment (177.25 TMC), including the water allocated to Tamil Nadu, will not be affected.</p>.<p>As much as 12,546.35 acres in the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cauvery">Cauvery</a> Wildlife Sanctuary will be submerged in the backwaters of the proposed dam. As per the Forest (Conservation) Act, the government has to provide equal extent of land to compensate for the loss of the forest.</p>.<p>In a letter dated June 11, the additional chief secretary to the revenue department has directed all the deputy commissioners to look for prospective land parcels. The direction quotes a letter from Gaurav Gupta, the additional chief secretary to the water resources department, received just a day before.</p>.<p>"As part of the project, about 5,100 hectares (12,602.35 acres) needs to be handed over to the forest department as compensatory afforestation (CA) land. This extent of the land is not available in the districts surrounding the Cauvery river," Gupta's letter said.</p>.<p>“As a result, it is necessary to identify land in other districts to meet the demand, cumulatively,” the letter said, pointing to directions issued by Shivakumar, then the deputy chief minister, in January this year.</p>.<p>Last week, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited wrote to the government, seeking early identification of “non-forest land (preferably C&D class lands) in any of the districts” for the purpose of CA land.</p>.<p>The project was estimated to cost Rs 9,000 crore in 2018-19 and the same is being revised. However, prior to finalising that revision, the state government is waiting for a clearance from Central experts.</p>.<p>“The feasibility of the proposal to draw 67.16 TMC of water from Cauvery is being verified by the hydrology directorate of the Central Water Commission. Once the clearance comes, we will have a clarity on the infrastructure requirement, particularly the height of the dam. Though we have a rough estimate, it is better to wait for clarity on technical matters before finalising the cost,” a source said.</p>.<p>To a question, Gupta said the Detailed Project Report was under revision. “We don’t want to put a number on the cost yet. The project will be submitted to the Central government authorities, naturally, stakeholders [referring to Tamil Nadu] will have their say there,” he said.</p>