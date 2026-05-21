Mekedatu project report to be ready soon, Bhoomi puja after Centre’s nod: D K Shivakumar

<p>Chamarajanagar: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekedatu project is being prepared and will be submitted to the Union government soon. Bhoomi puja for the project will be performed once the Centre gives approval, he said.</p>.<p>He was speaking to mediapersons at the Kollegal helipad and near the Sri Madhyaranganathaswamy Temple in Kollegal taluk of Chamarajanagar district on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the DCM inaugurated the renovated Sri Madhyaranganathaswamy temple at Shivanasamudra village in the taluk.</p>.<p>The DCM said, "There is a clear order that 177 tmcft water must be released to Tamil Nadu. I will discuss how to resolve this in the coming days. Tamil Nadu has no right to object to the Mekedatu project. The Supreme Court has stated that the Central Water Commission should decide on this."</p>.<p><strong>Sixth guarantee</strong></p><p>"Our government has completed three years. We have delivered as promised. In addition to five guarantees, we have given 'Bhoo Guarantee' as the sixth guarantee. The officials will provide khatas with the photos of the owners and the property at their doorstep. We are doing what no one else has done and repaying the people's debts. We will do more work in the next two years," Shivakumar said. </p>.<p>"We had good rains for the last two years. We will hold a discussion on what measures to be taken if there is deficit rain this year," he said.</p>.Mekedatu project report to be submitted Centre in 10 days, says Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.<p><strong>Superstition</strong></p><p>Commenting on the jinxed tag to Chamarajanagar, Shivakumar said it is a superstition that people visiting the district will lose power.</p>.<p>"Chamarajanagar is a historical district. It is a holy land on the banks of River Cauvery, with religious and natural resources. People find solace by visiting Malai Mahadeshwara Hills, Madhyaranga, Siddappaji, and Gopalaswamy Hill temples in the district. It is a tradition to visit the Srirangapatna (Adiranga), Madhyaranga (Kollegal) and Antyaranga temples within 24 hours of the day," he said. </p>.<p>"The government, along with the private parties have taken up renovating the temple. Despite the Cabinet meeting, me and other ministers have attended the event. Our government has been doing various development works including industries. We have provided government jobs to the kin of the Oxygen tragedy victims as promised," he said.</p>.<p><strong>GBA election</strong></p><p>To a query on the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) election, he said, "The responsibility of conducting the elections for the GBA is with the Election Commission. The government is ready to extend total cooperation. The election will be done on time. We are making all preparations in this regard."</p>.<p>When asked when he will be the CM, he said, "Time will decide this."</p>