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Homeindiakarnataka

Mekedatu project report to be ready soon, Bhoomi puja after Centre’s nod: D K Shivakumar

Shivakumar said it is a superstition that people visiting the district will lose power.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 18:08 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 18:08 IST
KarnatakaDK ShivakumarMekedatu projectDPR

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