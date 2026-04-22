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Mekedatu project report to be submitted Centre in 10 days, says Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

Shivakumar said Karnataka is supposed to release 177.25 tmcft of the River Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu during one water year from June to May.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 23:25 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 23:25 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarMekedatu

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