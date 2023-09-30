Mekedatu: Tejasvi tells CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar to convince DMK

“The state has suffered a 60% deficit in rainfall this year and needs about 106 tmcft of water, but has only 50 tmcft. Out of the 34 taluks in the Cauvery basin, 32 are declared as drought-hit. Farmers don’t have water to support their one standing crop. In this scenario, releasing additional water to Tamil Nadu will severely compromise the state’s drinking water needs. This very grim reality could have been presented before the Cauvery Water Management Authority, but the state did not do so, therefore, people in the Cauvery basin are put to severe hardship,” Surya explained.