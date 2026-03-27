<p>Melkote (Mandya): The historical annual Vairamudi Utsava of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/ksrtc-launches-package-bus-tours-to-gaganachukki-melkote-3898121">Melkote </a>Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy will be held on March 28, Saturday. All arrangements and precautionary measures have been taken, said Deputy Commissioner Kumara.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, after a meeting with the officials of various departments, on Friday, he said, the Vairamudi Brahmotsava is being held from March 23 to April 4, with rituals and events on all the days. More than two lakh people are expected to attend Sri Vairamudi Kireetadharana Utsava on Saturday, he said.</p><p><strong>Police security</strong></p><p>Around 1,210 police personnel will be deployed during the festival on Saturday, as a precautionary measure. The KSRTC has made arrangements to ply around 140 buses from important towns and cities for the benefit of the devotees. There is also an advance booking facility for bus tickets. There will be continuous bus service from Mandya city to Melkote, he said.</p><p><strong>Parking</strong></p><p>Parking arrangements have been made at 14 different places for the devotees visiting the town. Temporary arrangements have been made to park KSRTC buses near the Range Forest Office in Melkote. Free mini bus service has been arranged from the parking lot to the temple, for the convenience of the devotees.</p>.Second edition of Bengaluru Art Weekend opens on March 28.<p><strong>Prasada distribution</strong></p><p>Mass feeding has been arranged for the devotees at Dasoha Bhavan, for two days. Prasada will be distributed from 8 am on March 28 till 8 am on March 29. Separate toilets have been set up for men and women. Drinking water arrangement has been made at several places. Ambulance will be stationed on the premises, to provide emergency health service, he explained.</p><p><strong>Ornaments</strong></p><p>The box containing Vairamudi and other ornaments will be brought from the district treasury at 7 am on March 28. Special pujas will be performed to it at Sri Lakshmi Janardhanaswamy temple in Mandya city and taken out in a procession through villages to reach the temple, amidst tight police security.</p><p><strong>Teppotsava</strong></p><p>The Vairamudi Teppotsava will be held on April 1. Special illumination has been made at the temple pond of Melkote. Several cultural programmes will be held at the dais here. Five expert divers will be deployed around the pond to prevent any untoward incident, the DC said.</p><p>ZP CEO K R Nandini and Additional DC Shivananda Murthy were present.</p>