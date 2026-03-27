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Melkote prepares for annual Vairamudi Utsava on March 28 with tight security

Around 1,210 police personnel will be deployed during the festival on Saturday, as a precautionary measure.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 18:21 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 18:21 IST
KarnatakaMelkoteMelkote Vairamudi Utsava

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