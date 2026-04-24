<p>Udupi: A 25-year-old rowdy-sheeter and alleged active member of the notorious “Garuda Gang” has been detained under the Goonda Act in Udupi district.</p><p>The accused, identified as Mohammed Alfaz, a resident of Kirimanjeshwar in Byndoor taluk and currently staying in Kundapur, was taken into preventive custody following orders issued by the District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner on April 24. </p><p>The action was initiated based on a report submitted by the Superintendent of Police.</p>.Rowdy sheeter arrested under Goonda Act in Karnataka's Udupi.<p>Police said Alfaz has a long criminal record with cases registered across multiple police stations including Byndoor, Shirva, Gangolli, Udupi Town, Kundapur Rural and Town, as well as Bhatkal in the neighbouring Uttara Kannada district. </p><p>The charges against him include two cases of attempt to murder, one robbery, one attempted robbery, one assault, two cases of unlawful assembly, one of kidnapping, one case related to drug peddling, and another miscellaneous offence, taking the total to 10 cases.</p><p>Of these, one case has resulted in acquittal, eight are currently under trial in courts, and one remains under investigation.</p><p>The DC has ordered that the accused be lodged in Shivamogga Central Prison as part of preventive detention measures to curb his alleged criminal activities. </p>