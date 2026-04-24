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Member of 'Garuda Gang' detained, booked under Goonda Act in Udupi

The DC has ordered that the accused be lodged in Shivamogga Central Prison as part of preventive detention measures to curb his alleged criminal activities.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 16:33 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 16:33 IST
India NewsKarnatakaUdupiGoonda Actrowdy sheeter

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