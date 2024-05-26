Memories of Mysuru Akashvani station's founder celebrated by his descendants

Writer, avid radio person and retired English professor C Naganna said, MVG’s Akashvani brought in changes in the daily routine of thousands of people, as it became a part of their lives.

Assistant engineer of the station Srinivasan said, besides being a Psychology professor and starting the radio station, MVG contributed a lot to society.

“MVG is the first academician in India, to start multiple choice or objective type questions. Now, MC questions are useful in computer valuation. He was responsible for the establishment of the second Psychology department in India in the University of Mysore. The first one was in Calcutta University in 1916,” he said.

MVG’s granddaughter and noted writer Bharathi Ghanashyam said, one of her friends and senior was annoyed with her repeated anecdotes on her grandfather and commented that MVG was a virus. Bharathi, daughter of MVG’s eldest son Air Commodore M G Ramachandran, said: “Initially I was angry with my friend. Later I realised that MVG’s initiative, to establish Akashvani station, was a virus that spread to educate, inform and entertain people”.

Descendants carry on 'radio tradition'

Bharathi’s daughter and MVG’s great granddaughter Pavithra Ghanashyam, who was coincidentally a radio jockey and is still involved in the radio sector, said, her mother would speak about MVG in such a manner that it sounded like prayers and their visits to Mysuru were like visits to a temple.

MVG’s youngest son M G Rajinikanth, only daughter Usha Sharma, and daughter-in-law Bhama Vijayashankar were also present at the event.

The event began with the playing of an audio interview of MVG’s wife Kamala, by former director or Mysuru Akashvani Jyothsna K Kamath, on their ‘Shishuvihara’ (pre-school).

Gopalaswamy Shishuvihara was the first such initiative in South India in 1928. Writer G P Rajarathnam’s famous Shishu Geethegalu (children’s poems) were written for the students of the Shishuvihara.

The event was invoked with Naada Geethe of Mysuru ‘Kayo Sri Gowri…’ by Chaitrika. It was interspread with songs like ‘Bharathada Banuli…’ by her and other songs from the archives and interactions. MVG was born in Tamil Nadu, in 1896, and died on June 29, 1957, while serving Nimhans in Bengaluru.

The first radio station of India was established in June 1923 as Radio Club of Bombay. It was followed by Calcutta Radio Club, five months later.