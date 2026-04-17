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Mercury soars to 44.6 degrees Celsius in Bidar village

India meteorological department scientist Lata Sridhar said this was also the highest temperature recorded till April 15 during summer over the last 16 years.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 02:37 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 02:37 IST
heatwaveBidar

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