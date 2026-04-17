Mercury soars to 44.6 degrees Celsius in Bidar village

<p>Kalaburagi: Chintaki village in Bidar district recorded a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).</p>.<p>KSNDMC stated in a press release that many places of Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bidar and Vijayapura districts, a few places of Yadgir and Bagalkot districts, isolated places of Belagavi, Ballari, Gadag, Koppal, Chitradurga and Vijayanagara districts recorded maximum temperature between 42 degrees Celsius to 44.6 degrees Celsius on April 16.</p>.<p>They also stated that heat wave conditions likely to prevail over North Interior Karnataka for the next three days, hot and humid conditions over Coastal Karnataka for the next five days.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Highest in country</p>.<p>Aurad village in Kalaburagi taluk and Akola (Vidarbha region of Maharashtra) had recorded a temperature of 44 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, highest in country. </p>.At 44ºC, village near Kalaburagi records highest temperature in country.<p>India meteorological department scientist Lata Sridhar said this was also the highest temperature recorded till April 15 during summer over the last 16 years. The state had witnessed 44.01 degrees Celsius <br />temperature on April 15, 2010. A yellow alert has been issued for Kalaburagi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Belagavi districts from April 15 to 17 as north interior Karnataka faces intense heatwave, with temperatures expected to hover around 42 and 44 degrees Celsius.</p>