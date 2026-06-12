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Homeindiakarnataka

Mere charges can't convert personal data to public information: Karnataka High Court

The petitioner S Savithramma, a resident of Bengaluru, challenged the Karnataka Information Commission (KIC) order on her application.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 23:06 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 23:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtInformation

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