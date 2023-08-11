Mere demarcation of land for road widening not acquisition: K'taka court

The Kalaburagi bench of the high court has said that merely because the land is demarcated for the purpose of widening would not amount to acquisition.
The court said this while granting relief to landowners/shop owners abutting MG Road in Vijayapura city. Justice Suraj Govindaraj has directed the Chief Secretary to hold an enquiry within three months and submit a report on the actions of the officials to enter the land of private individuals forcefully and carry out demolition.
“It will also be required that the Chief Secretary issue necessary instructions to all concerned that no public authority should enter into the land of a private person without the acquisition of the said land being complete in terms of the concerned enactment,” Justice Suraj Govindaraj said.
The petitioners are the owners of various properties situated at M G Road in Vijayapura (from Tripurasundari Circle to Shivaji Circle). Portions of their properties were earmarked in the master plan for the purpose of widening. With no consensus arrived at the meeting with them, the City Municipal Corporation, Vijayapura went ahead, demolished the construction of few of the petitioners, with widening of the road without acquisition.
“This is yet another shocking case where governmental authorities without even acquiring the land, have forcibly entered the property of private persons, demolished the construction put up and widened the road. The object of widening of the road may be laudable but the state and its authorities are required to follow the due process of law before doing so. It is trite that nobody can be higher than the law applicable,” Justice Suraj Govindaraj said.
The court said that mere designation of land would neither vest the land with the planning authority nor would the owner of the land lose his rights over the said land. The court also said that it is impermissible for the corporation to enter upon the private property of the petitioners. “Such acts committed by respondent No 4 authorities are completely high handed, a fraud on power and misuse of the powers vested with them,” the court said.
Allowing the petitions, the court said that the authorities are at liberty to acquire the land in terms of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act within a period of 60 days or hand over the possession. “Irrespective of the option chosen the state shall make payment of damages towards the use of the land from the time that possession was unauthorisedly taken to the date on which the possession is handed over at Rs 15 per square feet per month, being 0.3% of value of land..,” the court said.