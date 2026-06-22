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Homeindiakarnataka

MES stages protest in Karnataka's Belagavi, demands documents & signboards in Marathi

The protesters also urged the authorities to stop removing Marathi signboards and tore copies of government orders making Kannada the mandatory official language.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 18:43 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 18:43 IST
Karnataka NewsMarathi

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