MES stages protest in Karnataka's Belagavi, demands documents & signboards in Marathi

<p>Belagavi: Activists of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) staged a demonstration on the deputy commissioner’s office premises here on Monday, demanding that all government documents and signboards of government offices and private establishments be made available in Marathi in accordance with the provisions of the Linguistic Minorities Act.</p>.<p>The protesters also urged the authorities to stop removing Marathi signboards and tore copies of government orders making Kannada the mandatory official language.</p>.<p>Although the City Police denied permission for a protest rally from Sambhaji Circle to the deputy commissioner’s office, MES activists were allowed to assemble at the venue and submit a memorandum to the district administration.</p>.<p>Holding placards, the protesters demanded government documents in Marathi and signboards in Marathi on government offices, claiming it was their linguistic right. Some placards called upon Marathi-speaking people to unite for the protection of their mother tongue, while slogans seeking the merger of Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka with Maharashtra were also raised.</p>.<p>Addressing the gathering, MES president Prakash Margale and working president and former MLA Manohar Kinekar alleged that Marathi-speaking linguistic minorities were being denied benefits guaranteed under the Linguistic Minorities Act.</p>.<p>“All government documents should be made available in Marathi. Earlier, several government offices had signboards in Marathi, but they have now been replaced with Kannada-only boards.</p>.<p>Despite submitting representations on previous occasions, our demands for documents in Marathi and signboards in Marathi and English have not been addressed,” they said.</p>.<p>The MES delegation later submitted a memorandum outlining its demands to Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan.</p>.<p>Responding to the memorandum, Roshan assured the protesters that the district administration would safeguard the Constitutional rights of linguistic minorities. He said a district-level co-ordination committee comprising all stakeholders would be constituted to examine the issues and explore legal and administrative solutions.</p>.<p>“We want people on both sides of the Karnataka-Maharashtra border to enjoy their rights. Our priority is to maintain peace and harmony while addressing genuine concerns,” he said.</p>.<p>MES general secretary Maloji Ashtekar, former MLA Digambar Patil, corporator Ravi Salunke, Renu Killekar, Saraswati Patil, Nagesh Sateri, R M Chougule, Vikas Kalghatgi, Sunil Balekundri, Amar Yellurkar and several other office-bearers and activists participated in the protest.</p>