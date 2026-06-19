Midday meal strictly linked to students’ attendance in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: Serving food, milk, eggs, and bananas under the Midday Meal scheme is now strictly linked to <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/students">students’</a> attendance from this academic year.</p>.<p>Teachers have to capture facial recognition-based attendance at least thrice a day to ensure students are present, participating, and consuming the food served under the scheme.</p>.<p>This is to prevent misappropriation and also the fake entry of students. The Department of School Education has warned of action against teachers and headmasters of the schools if fake numbers are entered.</p>.Shortage of LPG cylinders affect midday meal programme in several Bengal schools, firewood used to serve limited food.<p>“It will be considered as a financial irregularity,” said the department in a <br>circular.</p>.<p>As directed by the department, teachers have to capture Facial recognition-based attendance of students twice in the morning and once in the afternoon. The department even opined that getting an APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) Identity Card for students is a must before June 30 to avoid proxy attendance at the schools.</p>.<p>The department has made it mandatory for teachers to enter data of students who have consumed milk, eggs, bananas, and the Midday meal on the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS) on the same day.</p>.<p>The department stated, “Entering students’ data the next day will be considered as irregularity and teachers must enter the details of students about the consumption of food, milk, eggs and bananas served on the same day.”</p>.<p>Parents consent must to serve eggs The Department of School Education has also made it mandatory to obtain consent from parents whose children wish to consume eggs and that consent letter should not be changed later. </p><p>This follows a few incidents reported last year where some of the School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) passed a resolution not to serve eggs for children on select days. This was revealed during the surprise checks by the Azim Premji Foundation which has donated Rs 1500 crore to provide eggs for school children as part of the MDM for a period of three years. </p><p>Previous School Education <a href="https://deccanherlad.com/tags/madhu-bangarappa">Madhu Bangarappa </a>while replying to a query by one of the BJP MLCs in the Legislative Council had announced that consent letters from the parents would be received during the admission process about their priority between eggs or bananas. During the visit to 762 schools by the Azim Premji Foundation team 568 schools were found not to be distributing eggs properly. Following the report from the foundation the department had issued notices to SDMCs. </p>