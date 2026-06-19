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Midday meal strictly linked to students’ attendance in Karnataka

Facial recognition-based attendance thrice a day must
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 23:37 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 23:37 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakamidday meal

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