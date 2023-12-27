Midnight medical evacuation off Mengaluru Coast saves mariner

“The successful execution of the mariner by IB C-448 in the middle of the night will repose the faith of mariners on the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard which will enable them to pursue economic activities with confidence. The maritime security and economic security are interlinked for which safety of mariners is paramount. Indian Coast Guard is committed for safer and secure seas,” said spokesperson of the Indian Coast Guard, Karnataka.

The timely and effective response underscores the Coast Guard's unwavering commitment to preserving life at sea. The dedication of the Coast Guard teams, alongside the seamless collaboration between interceptor boat C-448, the district headquarters of Indian Coast Guard, and medical personnel, ensured the swift and safe evacuation of the crew member in critical condition.