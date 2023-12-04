Miffed Yatnal to boycott BJP LP meets

Belagavi: In a fresh barb at BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, senior lawmaker Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday declared that he will not attend his party’s legislature meetings and vowed to end dynasty politics in the state.
Yatnal said his fight against dynasty politics would commence after the Lok Sabha polls.
Also, his decision to stay away from the BJP legislature party meetings will last until his demand for “justice” for North Karnataka is addressed.
Speaking to reporters, Yatnal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has waged a war to end dynasty politics in the country. “As part of this war, I will lend complete support,” he said. “In Karnataka, my fight to end dynasty politics will commence only after the Lok Sabha elections,” he said, in a clear indication that he will take Vijayendra head on once the Lok Sabha elections are over.
Yatnal is a known critic of BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra.
Firing a salvo at Vijayendra, Yatnal said that his fight to secure more representation as well as funds to the North Karnataka region will continue outside and inside the Vidhana Soudha. “I will not attend the party’s legislature meeting unless my demand of appointing someone from North Karnataka either as the party’s state president or Leader of the Opposition is met,” he said, adding that people of North Karnataka are not “slaves” of South Karnataka.
“For votes, North Karnataka is needed. But when it comes to appointments, only southern Karnataka is being benefited so far. So, I’ll continue to raise this question whenever and wherever I am. I fear none or even being expelled,” he asserted.
Speaking in the Assembly, Yatnal said he would agitate on the floor of the House if his demand for a debate on "political injustice" to North Karnataka is not accepted. "Keeping the debate on the last two days won't work. No MLA will be interested. We must discuss the political injustice that North Karnataka has faced," he said.
Reacting to this, Vijayendra said that party’s national president JP Nadda has already responded. “I am more than happy if the changes take place as per his (Yatnal) wishes,” he said.