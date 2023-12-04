Miffed Yatnal to boycott BJP LP meets

Belagavi: In a fresh barb at BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, senior lawmaker Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday declared that he will not attend his party’s legislature meetings and vowed to end dynasty politics in the state.

Yatnal said his fight against dynasty politics would commence after the Lok Sabha polls.

Also, his decision to stay away from the BJP legislature party meetings will last until his demand for “justice” for North Karnataka is addressed.

Speaking to reporters, Yatnal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has waged a war to end dynasty politics in the country. “As part of this war, I will lend complete support,” he said. “In Karnataka, my fight to end dynasty politics will commence only after the Lok Sabha elections,” he said, in a clear indication that he will take Vijayendra head on once the Lok Sabha elections are over.

Yatnal is a known critic of BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra.