Military nursing services: HC strikes down 100% reservation for women

The court further said, “If the requirement is to ensure that enough women nursing officers are available to deploy them on duty in hospitals to make up for the temporary vacancies arising in a war situation where male nursing officers will be deployed on the battlefield, the course open is to make law for women in such a way that it does not violate guarantee under Article 16(2) of the Constitution of India. One of the ways probably is to provide reservation for both men and women in both units where as of now the reservation is exclusively provided either for men or women.”