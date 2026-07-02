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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka cabinet to review minimum wage revision soon

The joint committee of trade unions (JCTU) has taken serious objection to the possibility of a review of the minimum wages.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 01:49 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 01:49 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsDK ShivakumarCabinet

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