Karnataka cabinet to review minimum wage revision soon

<p>Bengaluru: The government is likely to review the final notification on revision of minimum wages in the Cabinet, following immense pressure from industries to withdraw it.</p>.<p>It is learnt that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">Chief Minister D K Shivakumar</a> is not totally in favour of the revision, which has been dubbed by industries as “too exorbitant”. </p>.<p>The revision, which increased minimum wages to Rs 31,114 for highly skilled labourers in zone 1 and Rs 19,319 for unskilled workers in zone 3, was a pet project of former labour minister Santosh Lad. </p>.<p>With the Cabinet yet to be expanded, the labour department remains with the CM for now. According to sources, the department has provided a justification note to the government regarding yardsticks <br>for minimum wage revision after seven years and the basis for it.</p>.<p>The department is learnt to have argued that it is wrong to assume that a rise in minimum wages will lead to reduction of foreign direct investment (FDI) in state. “In 2017, there was a rise of minimum wages by 75-90%. But since then, FDI has only increased and industries from the state have not gone elsewhere. Even though Karnataka has one of the highest minimum wage rates in the country, it stood third in terms of FDI flowing in (after Delhi and Maharashtra),” the sources said. </p>.Karnataka HC issues notice to state govt over petition challenging increase in minimum wages.<p>The joint committee of trade unions (JCTU) has taken serious objection to the possibility of a review of the minimum wages.</p>.<p>“We are deeply disappointed and shocked to know that the new Cabinet is revisiting/reviewing the recent revision of minimum wages. We will launch agitations across the state, including picketing at government offices, mass protests at all district centres and state-level bandhs,” JCTU said in a press note.</p>