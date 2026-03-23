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‘Mindful of challenges’: Karnataka govt on crisis in Himachal Pradesh

The opposition BJP has warned of a Himachal Pradesh-like crisis in the state due to ballooning subsidies.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 08:02 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 08:02 IST
BJPKarnatakaHimachal Pardesh

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