Minimum 2-year posting for cops before transfer says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

“Under the previous (BJP) government, political interference in the transfer of police officers was high. As a result, police transfers were being carried out every year. A one-year tenure for any officer would be short and s/he would not have any enthusiasm left to do any good work. Therefore, we have decided to review the transfer mechanism and ensure that an officer is given a minimum two-year tenure in one posting instead of present one-year norm,” Parameshwara said.