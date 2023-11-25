Minister Byrathi Suresh to review 2.1–km road works under waterfront project in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Suresh on Friday expressed displeasure over the high cost of 2.1-km road being upgraded under promenade development of Netravathi waterfront development project.

“I will review the proposal on whether spending Rs 70 crore for just 2.1-km road is viable or not," Suresh declared while reviewing the development works at Council hall in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) building.

I will check whether the amount can be reduced, in order to spend the remaining amount on other development works. He said, tax payers money should not go wasted.

"With Rs 70 crore, about 100 ft width road can be developed in Bengaluru. Entire Mangaluru could have been developed as hot spot,” he said and directed officials to submit the estimate for further reviewing.

Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) General Manager Arun Prabha said that the 2.1-km stretch will have road, walking, cycling track, board walk, retaining walls along the river, kiosk, area for bird watching, yoga and recreation.

He said the Rs 48 crore bridge from Sulthan Bathery to Tannirbavi is awaiting CRZ approval. Arun informed that work on Nair Kudru development project, envisaging an open air theatre and water sports, park at a cost of Rs 49.65 crore, was also pending for approval from CRZ.

"The project is unlikely to get CRZ approval," Minister informed bluntly and directed officials to submit an alternative proposal to the high power committee for approval.

CDP for city

MUDA (Mangalore Urban Development Authority) Commissioner Mansur Ali said that a survey for Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) or master plan for city was taken up by STEM consultant in 2019. The survey, delayed due to various reasons, is expected to be completed by March end.

"Two MUDA layouts will be ready within six months. There are no buyers for sites developed in Kunjathbail," Ali said. Minister asked MUDA commissioner to submit a proposal for group house complex (apartments) in Kunjathbail.

Chief engineer sent out of the meeting

While discussing the implementation of 24x7 drinking water project, minister expressed displeasure over the failure to take up work on additional water augmentation under the project and sent KUIDFC chief engineer, serving on contract basis, out of the meeting hall.

The minister suspected that the proposal on water augmentation was submitted at the eleventh hour to help the agency involved in the project.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said that a Rs 125 crore proposal for water treatment plant needs to be approved by government in order to ensure success of 24X7 water supply scheme.

The minister directed MCC Commissioner to make alternative arrangements for street vendors on Kadri Park road and not to deprive them of their livelihood. He also promised to fill vacant posts in MCC.