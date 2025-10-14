Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao calls for compassionate care, not profit, in private hospitals

<p>Belagavi: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao emphasised that private hospitals should prioritise compassionate care over profit-making and must not treat patients merely as clients.</p><p>Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of Deccan Medical Centre here on Tuesday, he highlighted the exploitation faced by many patients due to unnecessary procedures and tests in private healthcare facilities.</p><p>Addressing the gathering, Gundu Rao said, “Many patients cannot afford treatment at private hospitals due to exploitation disguised as excessive tests and procedures. Unfortunately, regulating private and corporate hospitals remains a challenge.”</p><p>He lauded Deccan Medical Centre for completing 25 years of service, noting the institution’s growth from a modest 20-bed facility to a 100-bed hospital offering multiple specialty services under one roof. “This is a commendable achievement, and we appreciate the management’s dedication to healthcare delivery,” he added.</p><p>‘Show genuine concern’</p><p>The minister further said, “Healthcare should never be viewed solely as a business. The commercialisation of medical services leads to exploitation, and private hospitals must show genuine concern for patient welfare, especially for the poor. The government aims to ensure that economically weaker sections receive quality treatment even at private facilities.”</p><p>He also mentioned the government’s ongoing efforts to upgrade public hospitals by incorporating modern technology, which facilitates remote diagnosis and connects patients with super-specialists, thus improving access to advanced healthcare.</p><p>Public Works Department and District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi echoed these sentiments, noting, “Government hospitals alone cannot meet the healthcare demands of the population, making private hospitals essential. However, private healthcare providers must offer affordable services to the poor.” KLE Society Chairman Prabhakar Kore spoke about the rise in lifestyle-related diseases due to modern living, stressing the need for more hospitals and encouraging people to adopt healthier lifestyles. MLC Prakash Hukkeri and MLA Abhay Patil spoke.</p><p>Deccan Medical Centre Managing Director Dr Ramesh Doddannavar, Director Dr Savitri Doddannavar, MLC Nagaraju Yadav, MLA Ganesh Hukkeri and others were present.</p>