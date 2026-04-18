<p>Mangaluru: District in Charge Minister who is also minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao has directed officials of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), along with the Belthangady tahsildar, taluk panchayat and gram panchayat authorities, to take action against an institute accused of polluting the Guruvayanakere lake in Belthangady taluk.</p><p>Speaking at the tri-monthly KDP meeting held at the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat hall on Saturday, the Minister directed officials to submit a report on the action taken immediately and esnure that lake is not polluted and sewage is not discharged to the lake. The officials from the pollution control board should visit the spot once again and check if there was any discharge of sewage into the lake.</p><p>The matter was brought to the Minister’s attention by Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja, who urged immediate action against those polluting the lake. The MLA stated that fishes had died following the rise in pollution in the lake.</p>.Bengaluru: Chandapura Lake remained polluted for most of 2025.<p>An official from KSPCB informed the meeting that the matter had already been reported to the KSPCB head office for further action. According to the official, untreated sewage from the institute was allegedly being discharged into the lake, causing a rise in the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels. The water level had deteriorated completely. </p><p>The official further stated that the institution had carried out construction activities without obtaining prior consent for establishment from the KSPCB. A spot inspection was conducted by the Board following a complaint from the gram panchayat development officer. The STP in the institute was inadequate to cater to nearly 3000 students studying in the campus. </p><p>A report recommending closure action has been forwarded to the KSPCB head office. Letters have also been issued to the Belthangady tahsildar, taluk panchayat Executive Officer and the PDO, seeking necessary action against the institute.</p><p>Officials estimated the environmental damage at Rs 1.09 crore, and a report seeking approval in this regard has been submitted to the KSPCB head office. Permission has also been sought to initiate criminal proceedings against the institution. Once administrative approval is granted, a criminal case under provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act will be filed before the JMFC court. The institute has reportedly agreed to establish a new sewage treatment plant, she added. </p><p>Minister Rao stressed that pollution of the lake is a serious concern and must be addressed firmly. He also stated that the institute must compensate for the environmental damage, construct a new STP, and face strict legal action as per the law.</p>