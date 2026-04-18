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Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao directs KSPCB to take action for polluting Guruvayanakere lake

The officials from the pollution control board should visit the spot once again and check if there was any discharge of sewage into the lake.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 18:34 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 18:34 IST
Karnataka NewsDinesh Gundu Rao

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