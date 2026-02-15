Menu
Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao writes to Shivraj Singh Chouhan on MSP for rubber

In a letter to the Union Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao said MSP for rubber may be kindly be given due gravity and it may be recognised that the farmers are toiling in hard conditions to grow a crop.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 07:42 IST
Published 15 February 2026, 07:42 IST
