<p>Hassan: Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre and District In-charge Minister Krishna Byre Gowda inaugurated the memorial of veteran Dasara elephant Arjuna, at Dabballikatte forest, Yesalur range, Hassan division, near Hethuru, Hassan district, on Wednesday.</p><p>Dasara elephant Arjuna died in a battle with a wild jumbo at Dabballikatte reserve forest on December 4, 2023. It was cremated at the same place with government honours on December 5. Now, the memorial for Arjuna has come up on the pachyderm’s grave, after two-and-a-half years. </p>.18 veterinary students expelled from hostel for ragging in Hassan .<p>The statue of Arjuna is 10-ft tall and 13-ft long and resembles the jumbo. It has been created by artist Dhanjaya. It was ready a year ago. As there were complaints that there are no basic amenities on the spot, the inauguration was delayed. Now, it has been opened for the public, with necessary facilities.</p><p>Minister Khandre said that Arjuna, who has carried ‘golden ambari’ for eight times, has also participated actively in various operations to capture wild jumbos. The Forest Department, in coordination with the local administration, will facilitate people to visit the spot and view the memorial in the next few days, he assured.</p><p>MP Shreyas Patel, MLAs K M Shivalingegowda, Cement Manju, CCF Yedukondalu, DCF Saurabh Kumar, DC K S Lathakumari and SP Shubanvitha were present.</p>