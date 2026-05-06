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Minister Eshwar B Khandre inaugurates Dasara elephant Arjuna's memorial at Karnataka's Dabballikatte forest

The statue of Arjuna is 10-ft tall and 13-ft long and resembles the jumbo.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 18:46 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 18:46 IST
Karnataka NewsHassanKrishna Byre GowdaEshwar Khandre

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