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Homeindiakarnataka

Minister Eshwar Khandre claims VB-G RAM G scheme implemented despite being 'financial burden' on Karnataka

Explaining it, he said of the 267 works which were in the earlier scheme are not being continued in VB-G RAM G scheme.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 17:11 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 17:11 IST
Karnataka NewsschemeMGNREGARural DevelopmentEshwar Khandre

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