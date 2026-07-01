Minister Eshwar Khandre claims VB-G RAM G scheme implemented despite being 'financial burden' on Karnataka

<p>Davangere: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre stated that VB-G RAM G scheme (Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission) has been implemented in the state despite it being a financial burden for Karnataka. </p><p>Presiding over a meeting at the auditorium of zilla panchayat, here on Wednesday, he said, "we will discuss the need to urge the Centre to carry on 90:10 ratio which was present in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mgnrega">Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)</a> earlier in the cabinet meeting slated to be held on July 2."</p><p>He said the ratio was 90:10 in MGNREGA and for materials it was 75:25. The Centre had spent Rs 56, 492 crore on the project from 2006 to 2026 and the state had spent Rs 4, 821 crore during the same period. As the structure of the scheme was changed, the Centre has allocated Rs 5, 709 crore to the state. Hence, the state government forced to bear Rs 3, 806 crore in a year, the minister regretted.</p>.Karnataka minister calls for 90:10 Centre-state funding for VB-G RAM G scheme.<p>He also claimed that the state has always reserved grants of Rs 500 crore in its budget every year for the scheme. Following the change in the scheme, the state is under pressure to mobilise grants for the scheme. The state government will take all possible steps to ensure that rural people are not deprived of employment to earn their livelihood.</p><p>Explaining it, he said of the 267 works which were in the earlier scheme are not being continued in VB-G RAM G scheme. As many as 107 works have been dropped and 160 works have gained approval. However, the state government would urge the Centre to carry on works related to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/agriculture">agriculture</a> even in this scheme.</p><p>Explaining the demerits, the minister said it is not right to impose restrictions on employment for 60 days during the harvest season. In addition, the state governments should have the power to select the work. We have also objected to the restriction imposed under VBG Ram G, he said.</p><p>The minister said that it is not allowed to sub-lease clean drinking water units, and action should be taken against such gram panchayat development officers who have given sub-lease, and tenders should be called only for the maintenance and operation of these units.</p>.VB-G RAM G: Rs 5,709-cr interim allocation to Karnataka.<p>In some taluks, the membranes of clean drinking water units are not available. Therefore, they break down. In this regard, tenders should be called for operation and maintenance and monitoring should be done, and the units that cannot be repaired should be closed.</p><p>Multi-village drinking water projects under Jal Jeevan Mission must be implemented by December of that year. "If any officer says that they cannot do it by the end of the year, replace them or resign yourself", the minister warned.</p><p>MLAs DG Shantanagowda, Shivaganga Basavaraj, Samarth Shamanur, KS Basavanthappa, Deputy Commissioner GM Gangadharaswamy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Gitte Madhav Vitthalarao and district-level officials were present in the meeting.</p>