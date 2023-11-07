JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Minister extends cooperation for escape of exam malpractice kingpin: B Y Vijayendra

Addressing press persons on Tuesday, he said that the main accused in PSI recruitment scam has connection with the top leaders of the ruling Congress party in the State.
Last Updated 07 November 2023, 08:50 IST

Follow Us

Kalaburagi: BJP leader B Y Vijayendra alleged that the district in-charge minister Priyank Kharge has extended cooperation to examination malpractice kingpin R D Patil to escape from the city.

Addressing press persons here on Tuesday, he said that the main accused in PSI recruitment scam has connection with the top leaders of the ruling Congress party in the State.

"Congress used to make allegations against the previous BJP government in the State. Minister Priyank Kharge had leveled charges against the government on such exam malpractice. Now, his entire team including R D Patil has been working as Congress puppet. Due to this, police officials have lost values as the kingpin continued to remain elusive", he said.

Urging the government to hand over the case for CBI investigation, he said that it is not possible to prevail justice through the police probe into the exam malpractice.

Otherwise, he will continue to make such crimes and government will also provide support for him. The government has been adding more strength to such people through standing as their backbone, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 November 2023, 08:50 IST)
India NewsKarnatakaB Y Vijayendra

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT