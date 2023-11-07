Minister extends cooperation for escape of exam malpractice kingpin: B Y Vijayendra

Kalaburagi: BJP leader B Y Vijayendra alleged that the district in-charge minister Priyank Kharge has extended cooperation to examination malpractice kingpin R D Patil to escape from the city.

Addressing press persons here on Tuesday, he said that the main accused in PSI recruitment scam has connection with the top leaders of the ruling Congress party in the State.

"Congress used to make allegations against the previous BJP government in the State. Minister Priyank Kharge had leveled charges against the government on such exam malpractice. Now, his entire team including R D Patil has been working as Congress puppet. Due to this, police officials have lost values as the kingpin continued to remain elusive", he said.