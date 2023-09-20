Minister Gundu Rao directs officials to issue work order for pending projects by Feb

The district already has nine Indira Canteens including five in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) limits. "Not many people have food from Indira Canteens in the night. There is a good response for breakfast and lunch," the DC informed. Minister Gundu Rao also directed officials to maintain cleanliness at Indira Canteens and ensure that food quality is checked frequently.

"There is demand for local dishes like padengi, padengi bajil, sajjige avalakki, pundi gasi, semige thove, neeru dose -chutney, odupale and Mangaluru buns to be included in the menu," the DC said. Assembly Speaker U T Khader, meawhile, has proposed a mobile Indira Canteen for Someshwara, due to lack of space for constructing the canteen.

Water from dams to be utilised

The DC said that due to deficit rainfall across the district, a committee had been constituted for overseeing integrated management of water impounded at all check dams in the district. Depending on the inflow of water, maximum storage level will be maintained at all check/vented dams, he said.

If water at the bridge-cum-barrage at Adyar is stored at two metres height, then a vast area will be submerged. If the water is stored at one meter height, then water available can be pumped to Thumbe vented dam, DC said. Minister Gundu Rao also directed MCC Commissioner Anand C L to expedite work on clearing legacy waste at Pacchanady.

"Atleast 1000 tonne should be cleared daily," he stressed. The DC said that a tender had been floated for managing legacy waste of 36,775 tonne in Puttur. A proposal for managing of 18,000 tonne legacy waste in Moodbidri, meanwhile, has been submitted to the directorate of municipal administration for approval.

Janata Darshan on Sept 25

Minister Gundu Rao also said a Janata Darshan was being planned at Town Hall on September 25 to address the grievances of public. A system of registering grievances and tracking them will be in place this time, he added.