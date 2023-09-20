Minister Gundu Rao directs officials to issue work order for pending projects by Feb

Dakshina Kannada District-in-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that tenders should be floated and work orders should be issued for all works lying pending under the Nagarothana Chief Minister's Small and Medium Towns Development Programme (CMSMTDP) by February.
“Once Lok Sabha elections are announced, then development works cannot be implemented. If the work order is issued by February, then works can be taken up without any hassles,” he stressed while addressing officials during a review meeting of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) at the DC’s office.
Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P said that under CMSMTDP, a sum of Rs 130 crore was released to ULBs in the district. Among the 302 works proposed, 48 works had been completed. 213 works are under progress and tenders were yet to be invited for 41 works. The DC also said Indira Canteens were planned at nine more locations in the district.
The district already has nine Indira Canteens including five in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) limits. "Not many people have food from Indira Canteens in the night. There is a good response for breakfast and lunch," the DC informed. Minister Gundu Rao also directed officials to maintain cleanliness at Indira Canteens and ensure that food quality is checked frequently.
"There is demand for local dishes like padengi, padengi bajil, sajjige avalakki, pundi gasi, semige thove, neeru dose -chutney, odupale and Mangaluru buns to be included in the menu," the DC said. Assembly Speaker U T Khader, meawhile, has proposed a mobile Indira Canteen for Someshwara, due to lack of space for constructing the canteen.
Water from dams to be utilised
The DC said that due to deficit rainfall across the district, a committee had been constituted for overseeing integrated management of water impounded at all check dams in the district. Depending on the inflow of water, maximum storage level will be maintained at all check/vented dams, he said.
If water at the bridge-cum-barrage at Adyar is stored at two metres height, then a vast area will be submerged. If the water is stored at one meter height, then water available can be pumped to Thumbe vented dam, DC said. Minister Gundu Rao also directed MCC Commissioner Anand C L to expedite work on clearing legacy waste at Pacchanady.
"Atleast 1000 tonne should be cleared daily," he stressed. The DC said that a tender had been floated for managing legacy waste of 36,775 tonne in Puttur. A proposal for managing of 18,000 tonne legacy waste in Moodbidri, meanwhile, has been submitted to the directorate of municipal administration for approval.
Janata Darshan on Sept 25
Minister Gundu Rao also said a Janata Darshan was being planned at Town Hall on September 25 to address the grievances of public. A system of registering grievances and tracking them will be in place this time, he added.