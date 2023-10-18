Karnataka: Minister Shivanand Patil hints at dip in sugar production

Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil has said that there could be a shortage in sugar production due to low yield of sugarcane in the state.
Addressing a news conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Patil said that sugarcane yield on at least one lakh hectares would be hit which may lead to sugar shortage in households.
‘Crush cane at a time’
The minister said that all the sugar industries have been instructed to crush the sugarcane at a time from October 25.
Earlier, the crushing used to begin on November 1.