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Minister K H Muniyappa urges Centre to address auto gas shortage

Given that the private companies are not able to meet the demand, the Union government is obligated to step in and increase the supply, said Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 23:47 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 23:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaK H Muniyappa

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