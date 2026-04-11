<p>Bengaluru: While the supply of commercial gas cylinders has relatively stabilised, the supply of Auto LPG continues to remain a problem, as close to 65% of the gas stations are run by private companies and most of them have shut down. </p>.<p>Given that the private companies are not able to meet the demand, the Union government is obligated to step in and increase the supply, said Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Owing to the conflict in West Asia, the private companies are finding it difficult to import gas, and hence, many of them have shut down. We have written multiple letters to the Centre urging them to address the situation and increase the supply. When the private players are unable to meet the demand, the government is obligated to improve the situation,” he said.</p>.Central government obligated to improve auto LPG supply: Karnataka minister.<p class="bodytext">Karnataka has one of the highest numbers of autos, which depend on gas. Out of the five lakh autos in the state, close to three lakh depend on gas and of them, 1.5 lakh are in Bengaluru.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Their livelihood is affected. Many of them depend completely on income from driving autos,” Muniyappa said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The minister also urged the Union government to ensure early supply of domestic gas cylinders.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“They have asked customers not to book cylinders for more than 25 days after receiving a cylinder. In such cases, the Centre and supply companies should ensure that the public receives a cylinder on the 26th day itself. Otherwise, it will lead to queuing in front of distribution companies,” he said.</p>