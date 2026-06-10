Minister Khandre seeks restoration of Bengaluru-Bidar flight timings

<p>BENGALURU: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Eshwar B Khandre has urged Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil to intervene and ensure that Star Air reverts to the earlier schedule of its Bengaluru-Bidar-Bengaluru flight service. </p>.<p>In a letter addressed to the two leaders, Khandre expressed his disappointment with the airline’s decision to alter the timings of the flights from June 10. He said the previous schedule, under which the 84-seater aircraft departed Bengaluru at 6.30 am, reached Bidar at 7.45 am, and returned to Bengaluru by 9.30 am, had proven to be highly convenient for passengers, including business travellers, tourists and residents of Bidar and neighbouring districts of Karnataka and Telangana. </p>.Karnataka: Bidar mall employee alleges harassment, ends life.<p>According to Khandre, the Bidar Airport, which operates out of an Indian Air Force facility, had obtained the necessary approvals from the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Civil Aviation for the earlier schedule. </p><p>However, Star Air has now revised the timings, with the flight set to depart Bengaluru at 12.30 pm, arrive in Bidar at 1.45 pm, leave Bidar at 2.30 pm and reach Bengaluru at 3.30 pm. </p>.<p>He argued that the revised schedule would offer little benefit to passengers and impact passenger traffic. </p>