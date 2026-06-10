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Homeindiakarnataka

Minister Khandre seeks restoration of Bengaluru-Bidar flight timings

Star Air has now revised the timings, with the flight set to depart Bengaluru at 12.30 pm, arrive in Bidar at 1.45 pm, leave Bidar at 2.30 pm and reach Bengaluru at 3.30 pm.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 02:32 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 02:32 IST
KarnatakaBidar

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