Minister Mahadevappa faints during Independence Day celebrations in Mysuru due to sultry weather

Mysuru district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa fainted for a couple of minutes due to the sultry weather while addressing a gathering during the Independence Day celebrations at Bannimantap grounds in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Mahadevappa, who received a guard of honour after hoisting the national flag, delivered a 14-page speech for around 20 minutes.

He paused for a couple of times in between and continued his speech after sipping water. Although he managed to complete the speech, he fainted on the dais unable to bear the humid weather.

Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra, Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth and SP Seema Latkar rushed to his help.

He rested for five minutes on the chair and later returned to the dais. He then felicitated the freedom fighters.