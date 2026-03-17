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Minister MC Sudhakar laments poor condition of public universities in Karnataka

Sudhakar said that the government had taken cognisance of allegations levelled against three varsities, with inquiry committees being constituted to probe them.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 23:33 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 23:33 IST
Karnataka Newsuniversities

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