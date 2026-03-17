<p>Bengaluru: Expressing his dismay over the state of affairs at public universities in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a>, Minister for Higher Education Dr M C Sudhakar on Monday said that he was put in the awkward position of having to defend the poorly-run varsities.</p>.<p>MLCs cutting across party lines raised concerns over multiple issues, including allegations of corruption, poor quality of education, among others, ailing state-run universities in Karnataka. Sudhakar said that the government had taken cognisance of allegations levelled against three varsities, with inquiry committees being constituted to probe them.</p>.<p>“Although the government has made it clear that marks cards are not to be printed, one university spent Rs 11 crore on printing certificates. Universities have been clearly instructed to provide these certificates through NAD and Digilocker. Certificates are to be printed with minimal security features for those students wishing to pursue higher studies abroad,” said the minister.</p>.<p>Sudhakar said that he would welcome a detailed discussion on the condition of higher education in the state. “But political and ideological differences must be kept out of the discussion. We will consider all suggestions made with the intent of improving our universities,” he said.</p>.Minister MC Sudhakar urges varsities to raise standards on par with foreign institutions.<p>Pointing out that the condition of universities was not worse off than it had been in the past, Sudhakar rued that he was nevertheless the one being blamed. “Universities have been set up in the past following demands from elected representatives, with the need for the varsity not being considered. I agree with those members who pointed out that universities had been set up for just 1,000 students,” he said.</p>.<p>The minister opined that the condition of the state-run universities was ‘chronic’, fixing which required a systematic approach. “Some universities are struggling to pay retirement benefits,” rued Sudhakar. A Cabinet sub-committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, which had been constituted to study the condition of public universities, was likely to submit its report soon, said Sudhakar.</p>