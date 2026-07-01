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Homeindiakarnataka

Minister Ramalinga Reddy assures to expedite Yettinahole project

'We aim to clear the hurdles within 100 days,' said Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 16:41 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 16:41 IST
Karnataka NewsRamalinga ReddyYettinahole project

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