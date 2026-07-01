Minister Ramalinga Reddy assures to expedite Yettinahole project

<p>Hassan: "With an aim to speed up the Yettinahole project, the state government has taken steps to resolve the issues related to the forest land and land acquisition. We aim to clear the hurdles within 100 days," said Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy.</p><p>He was speaking to reporters, after inspecting the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yettinahole-project">Yettinahole project </a>works at Ramasagara village, Arsikere taluk and Idahallakavalu in Belur taluk on Wednesday.</p><p>"If the project is completed, it would supply water to Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru and Hassan districts. The project has been limping due to various administrative and technical issues," he said.</p>.Karnataka govt to pay Rs 257 cr to Centre as mitigation cost for Yettinahole project.<p>There are land acquisition issues at three places. The farmers will be provided suitable compensation. The DC will submit the details soon. If they are cleared, water can be pumped up to 171 kms, he said.</p><p>The estimated project cost is Rs 23,000 crore and Rs 18,000 crore has been spent, so far. There is an electricity bill of Rs 259 crore pending and it will be resolved, he assured.</p><p>A letter has been written to the Centre, seeking Rs 4,700 crore for the project. We made a request when we met the Jal Shakti Minister. We hope that the funds will be released in phases, Reddy said. </p><p>On MLA Gubbi Srinivas opposing the Hemavathi link canal, the minister said, "We will resolve the issue through talks. While some say there is a need for water, others complain that there will be a shortage of water."</p><p>MP Shreyas Patel, MLAs K M Shivalingegowda and H K Suresh, DC K S Lathakumari, SP Shubanvitha, ZP CEO Shubam Shukla and DCF Saurabh Kumar were present.</p>