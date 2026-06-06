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Homeindiakarnataka

Minister Ramalinga Reddy's resignation issue resolved, CM Shivakumar says after discussions

Reddy had announced his resignation on Friday, alleging that assurances made to him regarding the Bengaluru Development portfolio had not been honoured
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 05:01 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 05:01 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaD K ShivakumarRamalinga Reddyresignation

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