Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s son Rahul gets stuck in BIMS lift

Rahul and the activists got stuck in the lift due to technical reasons and it took about 30 minutes for the security personnel to open the lift and facilitate them come out of it.

Rahul told reporters that it appears to be technical glitch and we were about 15 of them, hence lift could also have got overloaded.

"I spoke to BIMS Director Dr Ashokkumar Shetty who informed that the lift was installed a year ago and no such glitch had take place and this is the first such incident."

He said, "We use the opportunity of Nag Panchami to celebrate as Basav Panchami and make people aware about superstitious practices. Lakhs of children get deprived of nutrition and milk in huge quantity gets wasted on Nag Panchami which could be given to children. We want it to become a regular affair. Hence, we organised Basav Panchami events across the state."