Minister Venkatesh backs 'dear friend' Mahadevappa for Karnataka Chief Minister post amid 'Dalit CM' debate

<p>Mysuru: Adding a new twist to the 'Dalit CM' debate in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-power-tussle-more-than-30-first-time-congress-mlas-write-to-high-command-seeking-cabinet-berths-3908703">Karnataka Congress</a>, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K Venkatesh, on Monday, expressed his support for Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, stating he would be personally ‘very happy’ to see the latter become the Chief Minister.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, in Mysuru city, Venkatesh, who is known to be a close associate of Mahadevappa, played the friendship card, while addressing the leadership speculation. “Mahadevappa is my dear friend. I would be happy if he becomes the CM and I wish him the best,” he said.</p><p><strong>'Chair not vacant'</strong></p><p>However, the Minister was quick to add a rider to his statement, noting that the Chief Minister’s post is not currently vacant. “The question of whether the next CM should be a Dalit, a Vokkaliga, or a Lingayat arises only when the chair becomes vacant. As of now, the position is occupied,” Venkatesh clarified.</p><p>When asked about the internal rumblings in the Congress regarding the demand for a Dalit CM, Venkatesh claimed he was unaware of any such formal movement. “I do not know if there is an active 'Dalit CM' demand in the party at this moment,” he added.</p>.Congress enabled CMs from all communities; Dalit will also become CM: Siddaramaiah