<p>Bengaluru: Suspended Congress MLC Abdul Jabbar on Wednesday credited the party’s victory in the Davangere South bypoll to ‘guarantee’ schemes and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan.</p>.<p>“Zameer’s visit during campaigining helped reduce the anger. That’s why Congress could win by 5,708 votes,” Jabbar said.</p>.Zameer, Mallikarjun present united front in Davangere .<p>He was referring to anger within Muslims that someone from their community was not given the ticket.</p>.<p>Asked about the role of lawmakers Saleem Ahmed and Rizwan Arshad in the bypoll win, Jabbar said: “I don’t know how much their visit helped.”</p>.<p>Jabbar, who was suspended by Congress for anti-party activities, said the the 18,975 votes polled by the SDPI belonged to Congress. “They’re all Congress votes, because Muslims were angry,” he said. </p>