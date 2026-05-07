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Minister Zameer credited for Davangere South bypoll win

'Zameer’s visit during campaigining helped reduce the anger. That’s why Congress could win by 5,708 votes,' Jabbar said.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 23:11 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 23:11 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsZameer Ahmed KhanKarnataka bypolls

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