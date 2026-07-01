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Homeindiakarnataka

Ministerial aspirants call on Siddaramaiah at his residence

N Chaluvarayaswamy, Madhu Bangarappa, Santosh Lad, K M Shivalinge Gowda, Srinivas Mane, Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan and K Venkatesh met Siddaramaiah.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 21:47 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 21:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

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