Ministerial aspirants call on Siddaramaiah at his residence

<p>Bengaluru: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s residence became a power centre on Tuesday as several Congress leaders, mostly ministerial aspirants, called on him.</p>.<p>N Chaluvarayaswamy, Madhu Bangarappa, Santosh Lad, K M Shivalinge Gowda, Srinivas Mane, Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan and K Venkatesh met Siddaramaiah. </p>.<p>Chikkaballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar also called on Siddaramaiah. Pradeep narrated what happened during the Kempegowda Jayanti event in his constituency when some JD(S) workers threw slippers towards him.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah rang up Home Minister Priyank Kharge and sought a proper investigation into the incident. He urged Pradeep not to get disheartened and told him that such incidents were common in political life.</p>.<p>The former chief minister rued that a lawmaker from the governing dispensation had to face such an incident despite police presence. </p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara also met Siddaramaiah and held talks. </p>.<p>It is said that several lawmakers are seeking Siddaramaiah's support for their ministerial aspirations.</p>.<p>Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's Cabinet is awaiting an expansion. There are 20 positions vacant in the 34-member Cabinet. </p>.<p>Speaking to reporters separately, former minister K N Rajanna said Congress cannot afford to neglect the former chief minister.</p>.<p>"Siddaramaiah is a mass leader. Sidelining him or keeping him away will be a big blunder. We can win the 2028 election only by taking Siddaramaiah into confidence," he said. </p>