Ministers contesting LS polls: KPCC should decide, says Kharge

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the state unit of his party will decide on whether or not sitting ministers should contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
On being asked if sitting ministers will be considered for Lok Sabha candidature, Kharge told media persons that the final decision will be based on recommendations made by the state committee.
“The local election committee has to first decide who is good or bad. Based on that we will take a call,” he said.
Food & Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa, Youth Empowerment Minister B Nagendra and Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna are some Cabinet members whose names are being speculated as candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress president, said the party is likely to finalise appointments to boards and corporations by Sankranthi in mid-January.
Speaking to mediapersons here, Shivakumar said the list was almost finalised and a final round of discussions was pending with the AICC leadership before announcing the chairpersons for boards and corporations. Both legislators and party workers will get equal prominence in the announcement, he said.
Meanwhile, the party will also hold a preparatory meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha polls with all its leaders including the AICC leadership on January 10, he added.
Shivakumar is also travelling to New Delhi on January 4 for a meeting in this regard. “Ministers have given reports on candidate selection (for the Lok Sabha polls). A survey will be conducted based on it. We are going to Delhi to discuss this,” he said.
Earlier, a list on appointments to boards and corporations taken by the state leaders to the AICC leadership failed to get an approval.
AICC leader Rahul Gandhi is believed to have advised Siddaramaiah to give adequate representation to party workers along with MLAs, whereas the former was hoping to accommodate as many legislators as possible.
Kharge said the list of appointments to boards and corporations will be finalised “as soon as possible.”