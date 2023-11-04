Ministers Jarkiholi, Sharanprakash missing from CM's meeting; give different reasons for absence

I was not aware of the developments at the meeting. I shall head to Bengaluru on Sunday and will get apprised of the details, he added.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil said that he also could not attend the breakfast as he was not invited and is visiting Belagavi.

Patil told reporters Saturday that there were no differences of opinion in Congress. He denied to comment on tenure of CM Siddaramaiah as it was not in the public interests.

Patil added, even statement of minister Priyank Kharge saying that "he was ready to become the chief minister" has been misquoted.

"Priyank was compelled to give his reaction, but the words used by him and those quoted were different," Patil clarified.