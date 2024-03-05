Ministers should apologise for 'favouring' pro-Pakistan sloganeers: Bommai

Bommai told reporters at the airport here on Tuesday that when the incident of pro-Pakistan slogans came to light, the media had been targeted for 'instigating' the people. "Even ministers denied such incidents and sided with anti-nationals, which was unfortunate. Ministers forgot their responsibilities. The FSL report, along with audio and video tests of the accused, also supported media reports that the incident took place. The FSL report could have been obtained within a day, but the government delayed it by four days," the former chief minister stated.

"CCB police arrested the accused as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered an FIR and took over the investigation of the case. They have been arrested out of fear that other connections of the accused with political leadership in the state would be exposed. The earlier arrest was delayed due to the appeasement politics of the Congress, resulting in the protection of anti-national elements," he stated.

Bommai said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had laid the foundation stone for the Ammajeshwari Lift Irrigation Project at Kottalgi in Athani taluk on Wednesday, even though he himself had previously laid the foundation stone as chief minister. "The Congress government does not have any irrigation programmes and has neglected them since coming to power nine months ago. Old schemes are being relaunched as new ones. The chief minister should personally review every project, as officials misguide people," he remarked.