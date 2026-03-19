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Minor assaulted, forced to record video statement in Karnataka's Belthangady

The group reportedly abused and assaulted the boy at the venue.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 09:41 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 09:41 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBelthangady

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