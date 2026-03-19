<p>Mangaluru: A 17-year-old boy studying at a private educational institution within the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/belthangady">Belthangady </a>police station limits was allegedly assaulted by a group of individuals during a local fair on March 11 evening. However, the incident came to light late as the boy was in a state of fear following the incident. </p><p>According to the police, the minor had gone to the fair along with his school friends. During the visit, a group objected to the boy’s presence, alleging that he had attended the fair with girls belonging to different faith. They reportedly abused and assaulted the boy at the venue.</p>.Two Muslim youths assaulted over stone-pelting allegation, later handed over to police in Chikkamagaluru.<p>The assailants later allegedly took the boy away from the fair venue on a motorcycle, continued the assault, and forced him to record a video statement claiming that he had committed a mistake by attending the fair. He was later let off.</p><p>The boy is said to have been in a state of fear following the incident. His father approached the Belthangady police and lodged a complaint on March 18.</p><p>Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at Belthangady Police Station under Sections 137(2), 115(2), 351(2), 352, 353(2), and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Further legal action is being taken, police said.</p>