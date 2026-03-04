<p>Sakleshpur, Hassan district: Women and Child Development department officials and members of Odanadi Seva Samsthe of Mysuru have rescued a minor boy, who was forced to work as a bonded labourer, at Janakere, in Sakleshpur taluk, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hassan">Hassan</a> district, on Wednesday.</p><p>It is alleged that the boy was kept as a bonded labourer at a farmhouse by Hemanthkumar Janakere, Joint Secretary of Sri Rama Sene. </p><p>Hemanthkumar brought the 13-year-old boy from Hassan taluk, promising him of providing education, but made him work at his coffee plantation, said Child Development Project Officer Dilip.</p>.34 bonded labourers rescued from Karnataka's Bagalkot's brick kiln.<p>Speaking to media people, Dilip said, “The boy would be sent to Balamandira in Hassan. Legal action would be taken against Hemanthkumar and a case was registered at Sakleshpur Rural Police Station.”</p><p>According to Odanadi, they received a phone call from an unidentified person informing them about the boy. The person informed that the boy does not have a father and his mother is suffering from health issues. </p><p>The boy was brought to Sakleshpur and made to stay in a shed by Hemanthkumar. The boy was made to work in the plantation from 6 am till dusk. Please come and rescue him from bonded labour, the person had told the organisation. </p><p>“Acting on reliable information, we conducted a raid and rescued the boy,” said Stanley of Odanadi.</p>