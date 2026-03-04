Menu
Minor who was forced to work as a bonded labourer rescued in Hassan's Sakleshpur

Hemanthkumar brought the 13-year-old boy from Hassan taluk, promising him of providing education, but made him work at his coffee plantation.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 15:40 IST
