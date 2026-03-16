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Minorities angry with govt over shortage of cemeteries: Krishna Byre Gowda

“Among Hindus, there are those who bury and burn their dead. Around Bengaluru, those who used to bury have started to burn because there’s no space for cemeteries,” Gowda said.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsKrishna Byre Gowda

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