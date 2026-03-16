<p>Bengaluru: Religious minorities are angry with the government for not providing sufficient space for cemeteries even as there is an enormous shortage of land, Revenue Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/krishna-byre-gowda">Krishna Byre Gowda</a> said in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday. </p><p>“Among Hindus, there are those who bury and burn their dead. Around Bengaluru, those who used to bury have started to burn because there’s no space for cemeteries,” Gowda said. </p> .Karnataka to form district-level SIT to identify forest and revenue land: Krishna Byre Gowda.<p>“But the two minority communities [Muslims and Christians] can’t burn. We must give them land. They’re angry with us for not providing land,” Gowda said. “Nobody understands when we say there's no land. How much can we provide?”</p><p>Gowda was replying to a question by Aurad BJP MLA Prabhu Chavan. </p><p>“All governments have tried, over the last 10 years, to see to it that all villages have burial grounds based on their needs. Even the High Court has pursued this. Still, we’ve not been able to provide space in some places,” Gowda said. </p> .<p>“All that land that was available has been given to farmers and various other purposes. Now, we’re left with no land for burial grounds,” the minister said. </p><p>In the last three years, the government has had to purchase land for the purpose of burial at a cost of Rs 58 crore, Gowda said. </p><p>Intervening, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka asked the government to address the dire situation. </p> .<p>“People aren’t ready to leave even one acre for schools and hospitals, let alone burial grounds,” Ashoka, a former revenue minister, said. “I had asked deputy commissioners to reserve space for schools, anganwadis and burial grounds before granting lands. This is important keeping in mind the next 25-30 years,” he said. </p><p>Concurring, Gowda said his department would work towards reserving space. </p><p>“In villages, we're unable to provide youngsters with playgrounds and parks,” Gowda said. “We're now having to ask with a begging bowl.”</p>