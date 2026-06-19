Minorities’ progress not at expected level in Karnataka: U Nisar Ahmed

<p>Shivamogga: Karnataka State Minorities Commission Chairperson U Nisar Ahmed expressed regret that the social and economic condition of various religious minority communities, including Muslims, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs and Parsis living in the state has not yet reached the expected level.</p>.<p>He noted this while chairing the district-level quarterly progress review meeting of the Prime Minister’s new 15-point programme for the year 2025-26 held at the DC office auditorium here on Thursday. He directed the officials to work effectively and deliver the welfare schemes formulated by the government to eligible beneficiaries.</p>.<p>“Many schemes are being implemented through the Minority Welfare Department, Development Corporations and various departments for the social and economic development of minorities. The minority community members should be informed about these schemes and should be motivated to utilise the facilities. <br></p><p>It should be ensured that the grants and facilities reserved for the minorities reach them adequately in the implementation of various government schemes,” he said and added that steps should be taken to ensure beneficiaries receive the benefits of social security schemes on time.</p>.<p>He also pointed out that Maulana Azad schools are facing administrative problems due to the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme, and said that steps will be taken to rectify this.</p>.<p>He said the institutions should come forward to provide loans to street vendors in urban and rural areas at low interest rates and with government subsidy.</p>.<p>He directed that incomplete houses under housing schemes should be completed by September and handed over to the beneficiaries.</p>.<p>He assured that the Commission is working to protect the rights of minorities, ensure welfare policies and promote social justice, and said legal powers would be used wherever necessary.</p>.<p>Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer N Hemant, nominated members of the commission, and senior officers of various departments were present.</p>.<p><strong>Call to ensure enrolment of all minority kids in school</strong></p>.<p>Karnataka State Minorities Commission Chairperson said that a survey of minority families is being conducted in the district, and steps should be taken to ensure that no child is deprived of education.</p>.<p>“Legal action can also be taken against parents who do not enrol their children in schools. There is a need to increase the literacy rate of minorities in the state,” he said.</p>.<p>“There are 173 primary schools and 26 high schools for minority students in the district, and preparations are underway to start a new KPS.<br>A total of 953 teaching staff are working, and 27 posts are vacant,” he informed.</p>