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Homeindiakarnataka

Minorities’ progress not at expected level in Karnataka: U Nisar Ahmed

He said, 'many schemes are being implemented through the Minority Welfare Department, Development Corporations and various departments for the social and economic development of minorities'
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 00:44 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 00:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakashivamogga

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