'Misconceived, erroneous': Karnataka opposes plea by TN for release of 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water

A day before hearing in the Supreme Court on Tamil Nadu-Karnataka row on Cauvery river water dispute, Karnataka said the present crisis is created by Tamil Nadu by its "unnecessary opposition" to the proposal of Karnataka for construction of Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project near the interstate border at Biligundlu.

Karnataka also said it is not obliged to and it cannot be compelled to ensure water as per the stipulated releases prescribed for the normal year which is 9.19 TMC in June, 31.24 TMC in July, 45.95 TMC in August, 36.76 TMC in September, 20.22 TMC in October, 13.78 TMC in November, 7.35 TMC in December, 2.76 TMC in January and 2.5 TMC in February to May totalling 177.25 TMC.

In an affidavit, Karnataka said that the plea for ensuring the stipulated release from the month of September, 2023 (36.76 TMC) has no legal basis, since the said quantity is stipulated in a normal water year and this water year being a distressed water year so far, it is not applicable.

The claim by Tamil Nadu for the alleged shortfall of 28.849 TMC is "misleading because the shortfall is calculated as of August 31, 2023 again on an erroneous assumption that this water year is a normal year," it said.

Karnataka also submitted that the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), a statutory body constituted for implementation of the decision of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal as modified by the Supreme Court by its judgement on February 16, 2018 cannot be directed to ensure flows, as stipulated in a normal water year since it has found the existence of distress situation in the Cauvery basin because rainfall was lesser by 23 per cent in KR Sagar catchment and 22 per cent in Kabini catchment, based on the report of Indian Meteorological Department.

It also stated the total inflows in four reservoirs in Karnataka were lesser by 42.5 per cent as on August 9, 2023.

Karnataka also said its requirement of water in year 2023-24 from four reservoirs is 200.360 TMC. However, till August 11, 2023, it has drawn only 7.209 TMC from the four reservoirs.

"The entire current storage plus likely inflow is not sufficient for the crops in Karnataka and for meeting the drinking water requirements of towns and villages including the megacity of Bengaluru which is the technological hub of the world. Hence, Karnataka's reasonable needs are at serious risk," it said.

Karnataka also said it has asked CWMA to review the decision taken on August 11 for ensuring 10,000 cusecs per day at the inter-state border Biligundlu from August 12 for the next 15 days.