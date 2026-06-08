Miscreants dig temple site for treasure in Karnataka's Haveri

<p>Haveri: Miscreants dug a temple situated in a private land in their search for hidden treature in Neeralgi village of Savanur taluk in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haveri">Haveri </a>district.</p>.<p>Fakkerappa Yallappa Madar, a resident of Neeralgi has lodged a complaint alleging that a temple in his land has been demolished and the site where the idols were installed had been dug up, police said.</p>.2 arrested for theft of temple donation box; police recover items worth Rs 1.5 lakh.<p>Police said that the miscreants trespassed into Madar’s land on the evening of June 4, demolished the temple and shifted the idols. Later, they dug a pit of 10-12 feet depth using an earthmover in search of treasure. The complainant alleged that his religious sentiments have been <br>hurt by the act of of the <br>miscreants.</p>.<p>The police have registered a case against two persons in connection with the incident. </p>