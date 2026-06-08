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Homeindiakarnataka

Miscreants dig temple site for treasure in Karnataka's Haveri

The police have registered a case against two persons in connection with the incident.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 01:54 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 01:54 IST
Karnatakahaveri

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