Miscreants vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Karnataka

"I strongly condemn the anti-patriotic act of vandalising the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Holehonur in Shimoga. Only those who have no respect for the freedom movement, the Constitution and the law can commit such a heinous act. Whoever is behind this heinous act will be caught and punished according to law. I request people not to get agitated and take law into their hands, but cooperate to maintain peace and order," he said in a post on X.