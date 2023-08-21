Home
Miscreants vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Karnataka

Congress workers along with several citizens staged demonstrations demanding immediate arrest of the criminals behind the incident which took place around 1.30 am.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 10:49 IST

Unidentified miscreants vandalised and brought down a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at a road intersection at Holehonnur in this district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

According to the police, it was the handiwork of two bike-borne youths. A search has been launched to track them down, they added.

Congress workers along with several citizens staged demonstrations demanding immediate arrest of the criminals behind the incident which took place around 1.30 am.

Police personnel too reached the spot and assured the protesters that they will ensure the stringent action against the miscreants.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said those behind the heinous act will be caught and punished according to law.

"I strongly condemn the anti-patriotic act of vandalising the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Holehonur in Shimoga. Only those who have no respect for the freedom movement, the Constitution and the law can commit such a heinous act. Whoever is behind this heinous act will be caught and punished according to law. I request people not to get agitated and take law into their hands, but cooperate to maintain peace and order," he said in a post on X.

(Published 21 August 2023, 10:49 IST)
