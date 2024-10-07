Missing brother of ex-MLA Mohiuddin Bava found dead; police suspect blackmail & extortion

<p>Mangaluru (Karnataka): The body of younger brother of former Karnataka MLA Mohideen Bava has been found in Phalguni river mouth on Monday after 12 hours of search, police said.</p><p>B M Mumtaz Ali (52) was reported missing since Sunday morning and his badly damaged car was found abandoned near the Kulur bridge, they said.</p><p>Ali, a prominent businessman and chairman of the Misbah Group of Educational Institutions, is a well-known figure in the local community.</p>.KSRTC's Mangaluru Dasara packages a big hit; 1119 passengers travel in 1 day.<p>According to police, he left his residence in his vehicle around 3 am on Sunday, roaming around the city before parking near the Kullur Bridge around 5 am.</p><p>Alarmed by his last communication, his daughter immediately contacted the local police.</p><p>His disappearance prompted a large-scale search operation, with family members, including Bawa, present at the scene, police said.</p>.<p>An FIR had already been registered at Kavoor police station against six accused, including a woman, who had allegedly threatened, blackmailed, and extorted lakhs of rupees from Ali, with demands for even more money.</p><p>Confirming the recovery of the body, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal told <em>PTI</em> that investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of his death.</p><p>The body was taken to the city’s AJ Hospital for post-mortem, police said. </p>