'Missing' members of family found dead in canal in Karnataka's Hassan; police suspect suicide pact

Srinivas was a car driver, and his wife Shwetha a teacher at a private school. Srinivas is said to have availed loans from various places and was not able to repay them.

All the three people had gone missing last Tuesday and their relatives were searching for them. They had also lodged a complaint at Channarayapatna police station.

The bodies of Srinivas and Shwetha were retrieved by Fire and Emergency Services personnel from the canal near Madapura, on Thursday.

SP Mohammed Sujitha visited the spot. Nuggehalli police have registered a case to rule out any foul play.