MLA Basavaraj Rayaraddi bats for new faces in Cabinet

<p>Kukanur (Koppal dist): Economic Advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Yelburga MLA Basavaraj Rayaraddi on Tuesday called for the replacement of 25 incumbent ministers in the Cabinet with new faces.</p>.<p>In an interaction with reporters, Rayaraddi batted for induction of new faces into the Cabinet. “They will get invaluable experience. How will it be fair if those in the Cabinet continue to remain in office? There’s nothing wrong in young leaders asking for an opportunity to serve in the Cabinet,” said Rayaraddi. Despite having won multiple elections, he had not been given a Cabinet post, pointed out Rayaraddi.</p>.<p>“I have been made economic advisor to CM, a post in which I can, at best, offer suggestions and do my bit, so that a good budget is presented. But I have no real power. The decision of inducting me into the Cabinet is left to high command,” he said.</p>.<p>The CM, KPCC chief and senior leaders will discuss possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle after May 4, he said. </p>