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MLA Basavaraj Rayaraddi bats for new faces in Cabinet

In an interaction with reporters, Rayaraddi batted for induction of new faces into the Cabinet.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 02:11 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 02:11 IST
Karnataka NewsBasavaraj Rayareddi

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